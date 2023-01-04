Senior Connect
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket.
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

According to the announcement, Carl Mac Phee bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island.

On Tuesday, he arrived at lottery headquarters to claim the prize, taking home $71,256 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Per the N.C. Education Lottery, $5.9 million raised by lottery sales assisted Brunswick County last year. For more information, please visit their website’s “Impact” section.

