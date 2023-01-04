Senior Connect
Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair

Lane shift on N 3rd Street in Wilmington on January 4, 2023
Lane shift on N 3rd Street in Wilmington on January 4, 2023(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced a lane shift on N 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“The outer northbound lane of the 1700 block of North 23rd Street is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane. Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure,” said CFPUA in the announcement.

The shift is expected to last 6 hours.

