Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72

FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the chain, has died at the age of 72.(Mike Mozart / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has died. He was 72.

Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster’s announced Corley’s death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.

The idea for Dave & Buster’s was born in the late 1970s when Corley was running a restaurant in Dallas near a business operated by David Corriveau that offered entertainment and games for adults, according to the company’s website. The pair teamed up to open their first establishment offering dining and games in 1982 and the business has since grown to have scores of locations across the United States.

____

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

____

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Corley’s home in east Dallas Monday and found a man with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” who was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Dallas Police Department declined to name the victim in the shooting, citing a policy against identifying people who may have died by suicide. Officers are continuing to investigate the death.

Corley’s daughter, Kate Corley, confirmed his death to WFAA-TV but asked for privacy for her family. She told the broadcaster that Corley recently suffered a stroke that “caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about Corley’s death Wednesday. The office told the Dallas Morning News Tuesday evening that his death is still being examined.

Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker; GOP in disarray
Lane shift on N 3rd Street in Wilmington on January 4, 2023
Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
Biden aims to highlight bipartisanship amid House GOP chaos
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho