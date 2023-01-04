Hearing to begin on petition to remove Columbus County sheriff from office

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set to begin Wednesday that will determine if the Columbus County sheriff will keep his job.

The hearing, beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Columbus County Courthouse, concerns a petition calling for Jody Greene’s removal from his office. That petition would also disqualify him from holding office in the future.

District Attorney Jon David filed the most recent petition in the minutes after Greene was sworn in for his second term last week.

David filed a similar petition last fall after recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. The petition brought forward allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy, and other accusations.

Greene resigned during the hearing in October but was reelected just weeks later. He was sworn in for a second term on Dec. 29.

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners did not comment on the hearing during its meeting Tuesday evening. Greene was not in attendance at the meeting.

However, several board members expressed hopes that 2023 will be a better year for the county.

“We’ve had a lot of knocks this year and I’m hoping and praying that we can all come together, put a lot of stuff behind us and move forward,” Commissioner Lavern Coleman said during the meeting. “We’ve got a great group of county employees and people in the county in general. I’m hoping we can just all pull together and go the right way.”

WECT will share more details from the hearing as they become available.

