Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Hearing to begin on petition to remove Columbus County sheriff from office

Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set to begin Wednesday that will determine if the Columbus County sheriff will keep his job.

The hearing, beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Columbus County Courthouse, concerns a petition calling for Jody Greene’s removal from his office. That petition would also disqualify him from holding office in the future.

District Attorney Jon David filed the most recent petition in the minutes after Greene was sworn in for his second term last week.

David filed a similar petition last fall after recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. The petition brought forward allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy, and other accusations.

Greene resigned during the hearing in October but was reelected just weeks later. He was sworn in for a second term on Dec. 29.

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners did not comment on the hearing during its meeting Tuesday evening. Greene was not in attendance at the meeting.

However, several board members expressed hopes that 2023 will be a better year for the county.

“We’ve had a lot of knocks this year and I’m hoping and praying that we can all come together, put a lot of stuff behind us and move forward,” Commissioner Lavern Coleman said during the meeting. “We’ve got a great group of county employees and people in the county in general. I’m hoping we can just all pull together and go the right way.”

WECT will share more details from the hearing as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field

Latest News

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Current and former players, doctors react to “shocking” NFL injury
Eric Bradford would like to buy dry erase markers for the whiteboard desks where he's seated in...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations to buy dry-erase markers for students
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work