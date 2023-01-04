Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: first front of 2023 to bring unsettled weather Wednesday

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jan 3, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a seasonably cool and likely uneventful weather weekend, an approaching and passing cold front will bring some unsettled elements to your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Balmy southwest breezes - with perhaps a few punchy 30+ mph gusts - ought to help keep temperatures elevated in the 60s and 70s. Showers and downpours are possible with this front, too, but, as the coverage thereof may be scattered, some winter gardens will get a quenching while others may stay thirsty. Though ingredients for severe storms are marginal, please stay alert with your WECT Weather App in the unlikely event an urgent National Weather Service bulletin needs to find you.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jan 3, 2022
First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes now, cooler changes in sight
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Jan. 3, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Jan. 3, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jan 3, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jan 3, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 2, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dry & mild ahead of cold front