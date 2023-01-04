Senior Connect
District Attorney says SBI investigation into former sheriff continues, despite resignation

District Attorney Jon David addressed Jody Greene's resignation from the Columbus County...
District Attorney Jon David addressed Jody Greene's resignation from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned on Wednesday morning at a hearing to remove him from office brought by District Attorney Jon David.

Greene’s troubles began in September of 2022 when WECT first reported on and released recordings of Greene making racist statements about employees at the sheriff’s office.

“When I first heard this now, widely disseminated phone call which has been repeated in our community and widely in the press. I was appalled and outraged. Our criminal justice system rests on the foundation that we must administer justice fairly and equally under the law,” David said during a press conference following Greene’s resignation.

It’s not just the recordings that prompted David to file the request to have a judge disqualify him from holding office, but a slew of other allegations as well, stemming from the State Bureau of Investigation’s own investigation into Greene’s actions.

“Sadly, when the SBI got involved, we learned that this phone call was merely the tip of the iceberg. There were other inflammatory allegations which came to light, and courtrooms are the place where we prove allegations. It’s one thing to make allegations. It’s another thing to prove them,” David said.

Greene might be out as sheriff, but David said the criminal investigation will continue regardless of him stepping down.

“I want to reassure this community. That nothing about Jody Greene’s resignation today changes the fact that there is a comprehensive investigation, which is ongoing and will persist again into the future, not just against Sheriff green, but deputies under his command,” he said.

Voters elected Greene for a second term as sheriff in November and David acknowledged the will of the voters, but said he has the responsibility to do what he has.

“There was no joy in filing a petition to remove that Sheriff Jody Greene was the duly elected sheriff of Columbus County and the will of the voters should be respected, absent a compelling reason to do so. I have given over 70 pages of what I believe is a compelling reason why he is disqualified from that office,” he said.

