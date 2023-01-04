Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department.

Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.

“By the end of the year, transportation may be needing some help from the county, if that’s possible,” Jacobs told commissioners.

But she also said no longer having COVID-19 funding has also caused some issues. During COVID-19, emergency funding allowed the department to offer free rides throughout the county to all residents.

When that funding ran out, the county attempted to return to its pre-pandemic prices, charging $3 per trip in Whiteville and $10 per trip anywhere else in the county. Riders expressed issues with the prices, saying $10 was too costly. The department later changed the price per trip to $5, with plans to raise it back up to $10 this July.

“Some people were having difficulty being able to afford that,” Jacobs said. “We decided we would try it at $5 ... with that, our ridership has picked up some, so we are getting more passengers riding now.”

Because of that, the department expects to be over budget. Officials said even if they raised the cost for a county-wide ticket back up to $10 now, they likely would still not make their budget and would lose ridership as well.

Commissioners did not take action on the issue tonight, but Jacobs said they may need to consider allocating additional funding to the transportation department in the coming months.

