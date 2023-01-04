Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

LIVE: District Attorney holding news conference on Columbus County Sheriff hearing

Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An attorney for Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced that Greene plans to resign from the position Wednesday.

Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement at the beginning of a hearing over District Attorney Jon David’s petition for removal and permanent disqualification of Greene.

David is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it below or by clicking here.

A commissioner or county attorney must accept the resignation before the judge will dismiss the hearing.

WECT has crews at the courthouse and will continue to update this story.

David filed a similar petition last fall after recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. The petition brought forward allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy and other accusations.

Greene resigned during the hearing in October but was reelected just weeks later. He was sworn in for a second term on Dec. 29.

David filed the most recent petition in the minutes after Greene was sworn in.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
A common New Year's resolution is to start a healthier routine.
Tech Talk: Utilizing apps, device features to stay on top of New Year’s resolutions
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from...
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket