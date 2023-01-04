LIVE: District Attorney holding news conference on Columbus County Sheriff hearing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An attorney for Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced that Greene plans to resign from the position Wednesday.

Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement at the beginning of a hearing over District Attorney Jon David’s petition for removal and permanent disqualification of Greene.

David is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it below or by clicking here.

A commissioner or county attorney must accept the resignation before the judge will dismiss the hearing.

WECT has crews at the courthouse and will continue to update this story.

David filed a similar petition last fall after recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. The petition brought forward allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy and other accusations.

Greene resigned during the hearing in October but was reelected just weeks later. He was sworn in for a second term on Dec. 29.

David filed the most recent petition in the minutes after Greene was sworn in.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.