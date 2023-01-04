Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Washington won the Cash 5 jackpot off a $1 ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that Laura Doran bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion in Washington Square Mall in Washington. Her ticket ended up matching all five white balls on the December 3 drawing.

Dorgan arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $160,696.

For more details on how officials tell us money raised by the lottery made a difference in Beaufort County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

