Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

According to an announcement, authorities responded to the 400 block of E Cliff St. at around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 2. Authorities stated that four individuals are currently in custody and that three have been transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

As of this time, police believe that this incident involved acquaintances and was not a random act.

The WPD asks that anyone with information contact them at (910) 285-2126, email them at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov or message them through their Facebook page.

