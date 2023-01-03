Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late...
The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late Monday night.(Wallace Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

According to an announcement, authorities responded to the 400 block of E Cliff St. at around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 2. Authorities stated that four individuals are currently in custody and that three have been transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

As of this time, police believe that this incident involved acquaintances and was not a random act.

The WPD asks that anyone with information contact them at (910) 285-2126, email them at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov or message them through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
Police lights
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

Latest News

Bills S Damar Hamlin Collapses During MNF
“I’ve never seen anything like this”: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at...
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire