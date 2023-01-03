Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Experts: Securing personal information is essential to protect yourself from fraud

A credit freeze is the best way to protection your financial data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Securing your personal data is essential to your financial well-being, as the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported that 47% of American adults have had their personal information exposed.

Whether it’s personal information comprised during data breaches or you unknowingly shared your data with scammers, security experts said there is information circulating online about each of us.

James Lee the COO of the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) said credit monitoring is a great service that alerts you if a new account is opened under your name.

Lee suggested that in addition to credit monitoring, a credit freeze is something you should really consider since it’s the only thing that can stop a new account from being opened in your name.

He said credit monitoring has a place and you shouldn’t turn it down if it’s offered for free, but also warned it could lead to a false sense of security because monitoring alone doesn’t stop the crime from happening.

The ITRC has other suggestions for protecting your information including these top tips:

  • Use a unique username and password at least 12 characters long for each online account
  • Use multifactor authentication whenever possible
  • Avoid public or unsecured WiFi networks

If you have been a victim of fraud, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Reno mayor: Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails in 2 votes for House speaker, not conceding
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports...
The largest lottery jackpots in US history