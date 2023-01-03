Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 1-2-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 1-2-23 at 11pm
POWERBALL 1/2/23
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
Police lights
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

Latest News

Setting, and sticking to resolutions in the new year
Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late...
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Bills S Damar Hamlin Collapses During MNF
“I’ve never seen anything like this”: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field