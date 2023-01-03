Pender County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following sexual assault report
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have made an arrest following a report of sexual assault.
Following an investigation by detectives with the Special Victims Unit and PCSO, 22-year-old Ching Michael Spedding of Magnolia and Wilmington was arrested and has been charged with:
- Second-degree forcible sex offense
- Statutory sex offense
- Indecent liberties with a child
- Sexual battery against a 15-year-old vicitim
According to the release, Spedding received a $1,000,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3 in Pender County District Court.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information pertaining to Spedding contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard and Detective Breanna Davis at (910) 259-1437.
