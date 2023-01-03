Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning.

According to the announcement, the recall affects the following products:

  • Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards
    • This product is silver and black with the Body Glove logo located on the top and bottom of the board. The word “Tandem” appears on the side rails.
  • ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards
    • This product is light and dark blue with “ULI” in dark blue appearing on the nose of the board. The word “Inventor” appears on the side rails.
  • ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks
    • This product is light and dark blue with “ULI” in black appearing near the nose of the board. It has a black, inflatable kayak seat and the word “Zettian” appears on the side rails.
  • ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks
    • This product has a hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with “ULI” in white on the tail of the board. It has a black, inflatable kayak seat. The word “Lila” appears on the side rails.
Recalled ULI Inventor, Zettian and Lila Inflatable Paddle Board and Supyak Boards
Recalled ULI Inventor, Zettian and Lila Inflatable Paddle Board and Supyak Boards(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Additionally, the Body Glove logo appears on the black carrying bag of the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board. The ULI logo appears on the black carrying bags for the ULI boards.

As of this time, there have been three reports of the Body Glove boards deflating. There have been no injuries reported.

These boards were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at costco.com. Those in possession of a recalled board should stop use and return them to Costco for a full refund. Additionally, consumers may contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Surf 9 can be reached at 866-696-9257 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@surf9.com or online at surf9.com/recallandproductnotices or surf9.com. Those visiting the website should click “Press” then “Recalls” at the top or bottom of the page.

For more information about this recall, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

Latest News

The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled...
Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk
Connor Barth was at home Monday night watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin
The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late...
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace