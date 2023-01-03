Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning.

According to the announcement, the recall affects the following products:

Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards This product is silver and black with the Body Glove logo located on the top and bottom of the board. The word “Tandem” appears on the side rails.

ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards This product is light and dark blue with “ULI” in dark blue appearing on the nose of the board. The word “Inventor” appears on the side rails.

ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks This product is light and dark blue with “ULI” in black appearing near the nose of the board. It has a black, inflatable kayak seat and the word “Zettian” appears on the side rails.

ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks This product has a hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with “ULI” in white on the tail of the board. It has a black, inflatable kayak seat. The word “Lila” appears on the side rails.



Recalled ULI Inventor, Zettian and Lila Inflatable Paddle Board and Supyak Boards (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Additionally, the Body Glove logo appears on the black carrying bag of the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board. The ULI logo appears on the black carrying bags for the ULI boards.

As of this time, there have been three reports of the Body Glove boards deflating. There have been no injuries reported.

These boards were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at costco.com. Those in possession of a recalled board should stop use and return them to Costco for a full refund. Additionally, consumers may contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Surf 9 can be reached at 866-696-9257 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@surf9.com or online at surf9.com/recallandproductnotices or surf9.com. Those visiting the website should click “Press” then “Recalls” at the top or bottom of the page.

For more information about this recall, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.