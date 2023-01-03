Senior Connect
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County

31-year-old Christopher Dwayne Nelson
31-year-old Christopher Dwayne Nelson(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

On Oct. 4, the sheriff’s office got word that a 10-year-old was sexually abused. They then charged 31-year-old Ivanhoe resident Christopher Dwayne Nelson in connection to the case.

“On December 12, 2022, the United States Marshal’s apprehended Nelson in Eufaula County, Oklahoma where he ultimately waived extradition. The North Carolina Department of Corrections transported Nelson from Oklahoma to Bladen County Detention Center,” said the BCSO.

Nelson was given a $2,000,000 secured bond and charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory sex offense by an adult, second degree sex offense and other sex crimes.

