LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road.

They had the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

Leland Fire/Rescue crews respond to a fast-moving woods fire at the 74/76 off-ramp to Mt Misery Road (Leland Fire/Rescue)

