“I’ve never seen anything like this”: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Connor Barth was at home Monday night watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game when Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed. Barth, a former NFL player from Wilmington said he was watching with his family when the room went silent.

“I think we were all in shock because it was the biggest game,” Barth said. “My family is from Buffalo. I’m a big fan of the Bills.”

Barth, who played 10 seasons in the NFL said in his entire professional career and four years at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he never witnessed on the field what he saw on television Monday night.

“I’ve seen concussions and injuries, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “I’ve never seen an ambulance come on the field.”

During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The team’s medical staff along with paramedics rushed to the field immediately and began CPR shortly after assessing Hamlin.

“Anytime you hear CPR, that’s scary,” Barth said. “I’ve seen some big hits, but that one seemed pretty routine.”

Hamlin was rushed to a Cincinnati hospital where he is in critical condition.

The game was postponed—a call Barth says was the right one.

“As a player, there’s no way those guys could go back on the field,” he said. “As a former player, it definitely hits home and I’m thinking about his teammates. There’s a brotherhood in every locker room.”

During Barth’s 10-year career in the NFL, the former kicker played for seven teams including the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ended his career with the Chicago Bears.

Barth said seeing Hamlin collapse was devastating for anyone watching but especially for current and former NFL players who know how dangerous it can be on the field.

“We’re just over here hoping and praying,” he said. " Hopefully, we’ll wake up to great news. It’s in God’s hands.”

