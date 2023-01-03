WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we have three exercises using ankle weights. The focus will be on strengthening your core, glutes, and hamstrings. Ankle weights come in different weights ranging from two to five pounds, but you can start without them and work up to that if that works better for you. The repetitions will increase each day of the month.

Knee Ups with Kick Back

- If you plan to use an ankle weight, strap one around each ankle

- You’ll be standing for this exercise

- Lift one knee up, push down and then back

- You can lean to something to help balance yourself

- Repeat with the other leg

Hip Ups, Kick Outs, and Up

- On the ground with knees bent

- Bring one knee into your chest and straight up to the ceiling, then straight out

- Keep foot flexed at all times

- Repeat with the other leg

Leg to Side Front Taps

- Turn over and get on your hands and knees

- Hands should be directly under your shoulders

- Straighten one leg move it out to tap once

- Take your leg as high as you can go and tap again

- Repeat with the other leg

Get Fit with 6: January challenge (Source: Back to Basics Personal Training)

