First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes now, cooler changes in sight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mix of fog and sun for Tuesday. Given the cold ocean, a wide range in afternoon high temperatures is likely. Some coastal communities will struggle to get much past 60 degrees. Most mainland spots, though, should be able to break into the 70s. As an interesting note: the record high for Wilmington for January 3, 77, is one of the softer records of January. So, there is at least an outside chance Wilmington Airport - which tends to report the highest temperatures of the entire region - eclipses history this Tuesday.

Your First Alert Forecast nods to an approaching and passing frontal system Wednesday and Wednesday night. This system looks not unlike the one that brought moisture for clouds, fog, and scattered showers over the past holiday weekend. So, most places will likely get only modest amounts of beneficial rainfall. However, as isolated convective, or thunderstorm, elements may mix in, localized gusty downpours could locally inflate the totals. In any case, a batch of drier and seasonably cooler air is likely to follow the frontal system for Thursday, Friday and much of the weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

