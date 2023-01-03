Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Duke Energy reveals timeline of events leading up to rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve

Leaders from Duke Energy met with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to present a timeline...
Leaders from Duke Energy met with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to present a timeline of events and an explanation for rolling blackouts that plagued the Carolinas for hours on Christmas Eve.(NC Utilities Commission)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders from Duke Energy met with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to present a timeline of events and an explanation for rolling blackouts that plagued the Carolinas for hours on Christmas Eve.

According to its timeline, Duke Energy’s energy demand forecasts led them to believe there would be enough energy to keep up during Christmas Eve’s cold snap. The temperature dropped to 20 degrees in Wilmington that day, meaning there were thousands with their heat on.

It was in the early hours of December 24 that Duke Energy started losing the energy needed to make ends meet and plans to mend that situation fell through.

“Between midnight and early Saturday morning, we lost about 1300 MW of power generating capability due to equipment malfunction,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina state president. “Power that we purchased from out of state did not materialize.”

The rolling blackouts caused 500,000 outages across the Carolinas. For some in southeastern North Carolina, power wouldn’t be restored until about 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina

Latest News

Leland Fire/Rescue crews respond to a fast-moving woods fire at the 74/76 off-ramp to Mt Misery...
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have made an arrest following a...
Pender County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following sexual assault report
Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
CFPUA combines its two largest drinking water distribution systems
New Hanover County commissioners
County response to First Amendment suit says removing speaker from meeting isn’t illegal