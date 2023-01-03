Duke Energy reveals timeline of events leading up to rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders from Duke Energy met with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to present a timeline of events and an explanation for rolling blackouts that plagued the Carolinas for hours on Christmas Eve.

According to its timeline, Duke Energy’s energy demand forecasts led them to believe there would be enough energy to keep up during Christmas Eve’s cold snap. The temperature dropped to 20 degrees in Wilmington that day, meaning there were thousands with their heat on.

It was in the early hours of December 24 that Duke Energy started losing the energy needed to make ends meet and plans to mend that situation fell through.

“Between midnight and early Saturday morning, we lost about 1300 MW of power generating capability due to equipment malfunction,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina state president. “Power that we purchased from out of state did not materialize.”

The rolling blackouts caused 500,000 outages across the Carolinas. For some in southeastern North Carolina, power wouldn’t be restored until about 4:30 p.m.

