COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations to buy dry-erase markers for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They are one of the best ways to practice solving math problems, according to Eric Bradford. The New Hanover High School teacher says his students are in need of more dry-erase markers. He’s hoping to get donations to buy more through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My Donors Choose project is called “Marvelous Math Markers” because my students really need expo markers to be able to write on these nice white desks and be able to solve cool things like quadratic equations,” Bradford said.

The Math 1 teacher needs $310 the purchases the markers. Once he is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

