CFPUA combines its two largest drinking water distribution systems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced the consolidation of its two largest water distribution systems on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“The integration combines distribution systems served by the Sweeney and Richardson water treatment plants. Sweeney sources raw water from the Cape Fear River and treats about 80 percent of treated drinking water CFPUA distributes to customers. Richardson treats raw water from groundwater wells and produces about 15 percent of CFPUA’s drinking water, distributed in portions of northern New Hanover County and the Ogden and Porters Neck areas. The integration does not affect the operation of the two treatment plants,” said CFPUA in a release.

The remaining five percent is distributed in the groundwater well-based Monterey Heights system for southern New Hanover County. Note that water is flowing only from the Sweeney side to the Richardson Side, so some people in Castle Hayne will receive water from Sweeney as opposed to Richardson. A few people near two interconnections in the Murrayville and Castle Hayne areas will get a combination of water from both plants.

CFPUA says that they don’t expect any changes in water quality or pressure as a result of the integration. They say that some discoloration could be noticed by some people in the Murrayville and Castle Hayne areas due to changes in direction of water flow in certain pipes; this water is still safe for consumption.

The Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filters are still in operation at the Sweeney plant as they have been since October. The plants were combined to make the operations simpler and give more flexibility.

If you have a water quality concern, you can call the authority’s water emergency hotline at 910-332-6565.

