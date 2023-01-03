Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to open intermittently for maintenance work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will open periodically between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow crews to complete maintenance work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4.

Each opening will stop traffic for approximately five minutes.

