Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to open intermittently for maintenance work
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will open periodically between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow crews to complete maintenance work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4.
Each opening will stop traffic for approximately five minutes.
HEADS UP #Wilmington drivers: Traffic on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be stopped for up to 5 minutes at a time between 9p and midnight on Jan. 3 and 4.— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 3, 2023
During each stoppage, #NCDOT will be doing maintenance work.
Use caution and prepare to stop. pic.twitter.com/Hupsq724ID
