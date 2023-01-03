Senior Connect
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to open intermittently for maintenance work

Each opening will stop traffic for approximately five minutes.
Each opening will stop traffic for approximately five minutes.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will open periodically between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow crews to complete maintenance work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4.

Each opening will stop traffic for approximately five minutes.

