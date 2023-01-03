Senior Connect
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown

46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin
46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area.

According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an investigation, methamphetamine was successfully purchased from 46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin of Saint Pauls.

Griffin was arrested and has been charged with:

  • Sell schedule II controlled substances
  • Deliver schedule II controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Manufacture schedule II controlled substances
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances

As of this time, Griffin is being held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

