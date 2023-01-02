Sticking to your new year’s resolutions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you want to get in shape, lose weight, or just become healthier in general resolutions are common goals that people set for themselves at the start of a new year, but those resolutions can be easier said than done.

One of the biggest hurdles for people, setting goals that aren’t reasonable making it hard to stick to any long-term habits. Dr. Cressent Pressly, director of CoreLife Novant Health has some thoughts that might come as a surprise to folks when it comes to the common resolution of creating a new diet and sticking to it and hitting the gym.

“I would say throw diets out the window, stop, stop dieting, restricting really learn to follow those hunger cues, and just plan those meals. So realistic, attainable, [and] within your control. Instead of saying I’m going to exercise this year, you want to say I am going to sign up for a workout class once a week or I am going to make sure I walk 20 minutes, twice a week,” she said.

Exercise isn’t the only goal people set for themselves, a common resolution that is becoming more popular is known as Dry January and it’s where people hold off on drinking alcohol for the month. Pressly said that’s a good idea for everyone

“Dry January is a good idea. Especially for people who have just gotten in the habit of having a glass of wine or two or three or a cocktail every single day over the past two years,” she said. “I think that COVID did keep a lot of people at home and socializing at home as opposed to going out so alcohol did become a regular part of people’s lives more so than before COVID so 2023 would be a great time to say I’m going to stop drinking completely for a month and then add it back slowly and in moderation.”

As for dieting and eating right, it’s important to understand how the body works and how hunger guides your eating habits.

“The body has very strong hormones that drive us to eat, and drive us to stop eating, over the years that we evolved, our bodies evolved such that those who follow those hunger cues and that those hormones that tell us to, to eat, eat, eat, to seek food, those that listen to that hormone, were the ones that survived,” Pressly said.

That’s why she doesn’t suggest making dramatic diet promises, instead, says preparing meals and planning out your week can be a better option.

“It is important to set those goals that are not trying to fight what is naturally occurring in your body, but is partnering with what’s naturally occurring in your body,” she said.

