State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run.

According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“A 14-year-old juvenile riding a bicycle was struck by a passenger car in the roadway,” a news release states. “The driver of the passenger vehicle briefly stopped at the scene of the collision, but fled before Troopers arrived.”

According to First Sgt. Young, it is suspected that alcohol may have been involved in the collision.

Young also said that the 14-year-old currently is in Pediatric Intensive Care at New Hanover Regional Medical Center as of Monday afternoon.

Officials released the following information about the suspect and the vehicle she was driving:

Suspect Description:

White female

Late 40′s to early 50′s

Approximately 5′6″

Medium build

Shoulder length hair / Possibly brown tinted blonde

Large round eye glasses with printed frames

Vehicle Description:

Silver 4-door passenger vehicle

Less than 10 years old

Foreign make

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol Wilmington Office, 910-395-3917 or dial *HP.

