Rutherford County man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

By Journie Crenshaw
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPINDALE, N.C. (WYFF) - A Rutherford County man is ringing in 2023 $1 million richer, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Gary Krigbaum of Spindale is the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Krigbaum’s won just after midnight during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

Krigbaum did not make the trip to New York City, but his daughter, Sarah Day, did on his behalf and represented him at the Times Square event.

“Dad, Dad, I’m bringing home a million dollars,” Day shouted to her father after she won.

Krigbaum was chosen as part of a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery. In that drawing, he won the trip as part of the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion and became one of 29 Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance in the $1 million drawing.

On New Year’s Eve, he became one of five chosen to get an entry in the $1 million drawing.

Then, shortly after midnight, Krigbaum won the $1 million prize.

His daughter says she wants her dad to have as much of it as possible. “I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs,” Day said.

The New Year’s Eve event was the fourth time in four years that the Powerball game partnered with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to conduct the $1 million drawing.

©2023, Hearst Television Inc. on behalf of WYFF-TV.

