paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest

paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest.(paws4people)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest.

According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Ale. paws4people stated that Josie received 5,700 votes, beating out over 121 other dogs.

Josie is a rescue mutt who had been adopted in Charlotte by the Humane Society.

In addition to being featured on the drink, Josie and her family will also receive:

  • An artist drawing of Josie
  • $500 in cash
  • A $100 gift certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery
  • A mini photography session
  • A framed, commemorative art work of beer can film
  • Special recognition at a Wrightsville Beach Brewery event

paws4people stated that over $30,000 was raised for their foundation through the contest. The money will be used to raise, train and place customized assistance dogs with children, veterans, military dependents, first responders and civilians living with life altering disabilities at no charge to them.

For more information about paws4people, please visit their website.

