New Hanover County Schools to host career fair

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that they will be hosting a career fair on Jan. 23 and 24.

According to the announcement, the fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. On Jan. 23, it will be held at Laney High School, while Myrtle Grove Middle School will host the fair on Jan. 24.

“Whether you’re a retired educator looking to contribute to our district, or you want to start a new career with NHCS, join us to learn about all of our available opportunities and get help filling out your application,” stated the announcement from NHCS.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.