New Hanover County Schools to host career fair

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that they will be hosting a career fair on Jan. 23 and 24.

According to the announcement, the fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. On Jan. 23, it will be held at Laney High School, while Myrtle Grove Middle School will host the fair on Jan. 24.

“Whether you’re a retired educator looking to contribute to our district, or you want to start a new career with NHCS, join us to learn about all of our available opportunities and get help filling out your application,” stated the announcement from NHCS.

