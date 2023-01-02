First Alert Forecast: dry skies, balmy breezes to kick off 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this first Monday of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in this new year.

Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the mild 60s and balmy 70s Monday afternoon, with more of the same through midweek. partly to mostly sunny skies will preclude a shift to clouds, and our first rain chances of the year. Odds for rain spike from 0-10% Monday & Tuesday to 50% Wednesday. On the back end of the cold front responsible for the uptick in rain chances: gradually clearing skies and cooler, more seasonable highs in the 50s.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook up to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.