Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

Clarkton home fire.
Clarkton home fire.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the family with essentials for the time being.

