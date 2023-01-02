Senior Connect
Events planned for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.

Wilmington

The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16.

The parade, which is hosted by the Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Committee-SENC, will feature bands from across the community, local organizations, churches, dance teams and more.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Wilmington.

Pender County

A church in Pender County will also host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March.

The march will begin at Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon.

The route will start at the church grounds in Rocky Point and then onto Highway 117.

Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Whiteville

In Whiteville, the 2023 MLK Walk will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, on South Madison Street.

The walk will begin on Madison Street from Vineland Station to the old Courthouse and back to Vineland Station.

The event begins at 10 a.m.

