Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injuries 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting that left 5 injured.
The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured.
By Monica Casey, John Rector and Cory Dinkel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured.

Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of “multiple” shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard.

When officers arrived, police said they found four adults and one young person had been shot outside a Subway restaurant, located inside a strip mall.

One of the adults and the young person suffered what police said are life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The three other adults were left with non-life threatening injuries.

All five victims are said to be in “stable” condition.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

