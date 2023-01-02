Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injuries 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured.

Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of “multiple” shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard.

When officers arrived, police said they found four adults and one young person had been shot outside a Subway restaurant, located inside a strip mall.

One of the adults and the young person suffered what police said are life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The three other adults were left with non-life threatening injuries.

All five victims are said to be in “stable” condition.

