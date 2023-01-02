Senior Connect
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2.

According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started at the fireplace and spread to the attic.

