CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.

The ceremony allows community members to honor a loved one or celebrate a special moment or experience from the past year.

The family friendly event will take place at CAM’s Reflection Pond.

Lantern decorating begins at 4 p.m. and floating begins at 5.

Lantern sleeves are $12 each before the day of the event and are available at the museum visitor services desk. Any sleeves still available the day of the event will be $15 each.

There also will be live music during event. Hot chocolate and snacks also will be available.

Sunday, Jan. 8. also is a CAM Community Day with free admission to all of the galleries and events from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

