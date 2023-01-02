Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

Floating Lantern Ceremony planned for this weekend at Cameron Art Museum
Floating Lantern Ceremony planned for this weekend at Cameron Art Museum
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.

The ceremony allows community members to honor a loved one or celebrate a special moment or experience from the past year.

The family friendly event will take place at CAM’s Reflection Pond.

Lantern decorating begins at 4 p.m. and floating begins at 5.

Lantern sleeves are $12 each before the day of the event and are available at the museum visitor services desk. Any sleeves still available the day of the event will be $15 each.

There also will be live music during event. Hot chocolate and snacks also will be available.

Sunday, Jan. 8. also is a CAM Community Day with free admission to all of the galleries and events from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
Sheila Grace Watkins
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Dakota Ledet was killed in a car crash on US-17 in Hampstead Tuesday evening.
‘Live like Dakota’: family remembers teen killed in car crash
New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced that they, along with Pender County Fire and EMS,...
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
Andrew Michael Frazier
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest after asking public to help locate wanted man

Latest News

2020 MLK Jr. Parade in downtown Wilmington. (source: WECT)
Events planned for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Setting, and sticking to resolutions in the new year
Sticking to your new year’s resolutions
New Hanover County Schools has announced that they will be hosting a career fair on Jan. 23 and...
New Hanover County Schools to host career fair
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that ZLINE has recalled...
Approximately 28,000 gas ranges recalled over carbon monoxide emission risk