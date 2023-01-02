Approximately 28,000 gas ranges recalled over carbon monoxide emission risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that ZLINE has recalled approximately 28,000 gas ranges over carbon monoxide emission risks.

According to the announcement, the recalled gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, posing a serous risk of injury or death as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with the following model numbers:

RG30

RGS-30

RGB-30

RG36

RGS-36

RGB-36

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. Gas ranges purchased after 2020 will also have the model number printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open.

Recalled ranges were solid in various door colors, including:

Black matte

Blue gloss

Blue matte

DuraSnow

Red gloss

Red matte

White matte

Finishes that the recalled units could come in include:

Stainless steel

Black stainless steel

DuraSnow

This recall affects ranges sold in 30 inches and 36 inches. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door, and only ZLINE gas ranges with the above model numbers are include in this recall.

As of this time, there have been 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission from these gas ranges. There have been three reports of consumers seeking medical condition as a result.

Those in possession of a recalled unit should immediately stop using the oven compartment until a free repair is available. Consumers may continue to use the range tops, which are unaffected by this issue.

For repairs, owners should contact ZLINE toll-free at 888-359-4482 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Consumers can also send an email to ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net or visit zlinekitchen.com/recalls or zlinekitchen.com and click “Recalls” for additional information.

For more information about this recall, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

