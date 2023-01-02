Senior Connect
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.
By WBTV Web Staff, Mary Calkins and Ron Lee
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three construction workers have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. That site is near Euclid Avenue.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.

The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. CFD Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.

Workers who were on the job at the time either went to the family unification area or simply packed up and headed home. The only ones in the building as of 12 p.m. are investigators.

About an hour after the accident was first reported, dozens and dozens of construction workers were seen pouring out of the building, being sent home after the accident.

Not many wanted to talk about their experiences inside the building where this all unfolded. However, neighbors learning what happened were shocked to hear something like this could have happened so close.

“I went to walk my dog and they wouldn’t let me walk the street right outside my door,” neighbor Robert Schuster said. “The cop told me, I just kinda asked him and he said, ‘Yeah, somebody fell’ and it makes you sick to your stomach. especially right after New Year’s like that.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

