Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County

Police lights
Police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Grathwol Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood in New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Officials told WECT that they were performing a traffic stop in the area and the driver got out and ran. NHCSO has K-9s on the scene to assist in their search for the driver.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn new information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

