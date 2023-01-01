Senior Connect
Robeson County man charged with murder in fatal New Year’s Day shooting

Joseph N. Locklear
Joseph N. Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Maxton man is charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in Robeson County on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to an altercation that led to a shooting, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found 39-year-old Cashley C. Scott, of Maxton shot to death in his yard.

RCSO placed Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, into custody in the Robeson County Detention Center, charged with first-degree murder. He is held without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

