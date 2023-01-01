Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay

In a must-win game for Carolina, last week’s injury loss of cornerback Jaycee Horn proved to be too much to overcome.
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, FLA. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a must-win game.

Despite holding a 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers (6-10) allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter and Tampa Bay (8-8) won the NFC South with a 30-24 victory.

In a must-win game for Carolina, last week’s injury loss of cornerback Jaycee Horn proved to be too much to overcome as Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans hauled in 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards against starting cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor, the fourth most ever by a QB against the Panthers.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns but had an interception and lost a key fumble late in the fourth quarter.

The win is heartbreaking for the Panthers, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. After a 1-4 start to the season that led to the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks helped put Carolina back in playoff contention thanks to a weak division.

The Panthers still had a chance to win with 1:04 remaining in the game after kicker Eddy Pineiro hit a 49-yard field goal to make it 30-24 but the Buccaneers held on thanks to a saved punt that kept the Panthers out of better field position.

Carolina will travel to face the New Orleans Saints in the final game of the year next Sunday.

Also Read: NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
Sheila Grace Watkins
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Dakota Ledet was killed in a car crash on US-17 in Hampstead Tuesday evening.
‘Live like Dakota’: family remembers teen killed in car crash
Andrew Michael Frazier
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest after asking public to help locate wanted man
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official

Latest News

New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced that they, along with Pender County Fire and EMS,...
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
The eastbound lane of Princess Street between N 2nd and S Front streets will be closed for...
Lane of Princess Street to close for sewer repairs on Monday
The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted...
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in...
Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire
A Rutherford County man is ringing in 2023 $1 million richer, according to the North Carolina...
Rutherford County man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year