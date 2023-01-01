Senior Connect
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

The grievance stems from the Dec. 24 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the field and Bank of America Stadium.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has filed a grievance against the Carolina Panthers and NFL following complaints from the team’s Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions.

After the game, several Lions players expressed criticism of the playing surface.

The official grievance cites ‘the hardness of the playing field,’ according to an ESPN report.

Per the report, the NFLPA complained about the hardness before the game, and said the field conditions only worsened in the sub-freezing temperatures.

The game was the coldest Panthers home game in franchise history, with highs only topping out in the 20s, to go along with a blistering cold wind chill.

Carolina won the game 37-23.

Panthers owner David Tepper converted the playing surface from grass to artificial turf prior to the start of the 2021 season, in part to make the stadium more usable for the city’s MLS team, Charlotte FC.

Players across the league have expressed opposition to playing on artificial turf surfaces throughout the season, commonly citing an increased concern for injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

