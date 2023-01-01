Senior Connect
NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark

The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl, he said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended “from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.” N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield’s statement.

The Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan fest because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and NC Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Maryland beat North Carolina State 16-12 in the game in Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

