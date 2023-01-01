First Alert Forecast: mild & balmy to kick off 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! Great to see you this first morning of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year.

Courtesy of a system with access to the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, rain chances were spiked through last night. Showers will have now departed; expect some morning fog to give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Dry conditions with prevail through midweek ahead of the next cold front.

From a temperature perspective, mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected Sunday and Monday afternoon, with additional mild and balmy days for the first few days of the new year. Cooler, more seasonable highs in the 50s are likely late next week.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

