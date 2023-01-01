Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: mild & balmy to kick off 2023

By Claire Fry
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! Great to see you this first morning of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year.

Courtesy of a system with access to the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, rain chances were spiked through last night. Showers will have now departed; expect some morning fog to give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Dry conditions with prevail through midweek ahead of the next cold front.

From a temperature perspective, mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected Sunday and Monday afternoon, with additional mild and balmy days for the first few days of the new year. Cooler, more seasonable highs in the 50s are likely late next week.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new year with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Dakota Ledet was killed in a car crash on US-17 in Hampstead Tuesday evening.
‘Live like Dakota’: family remembers teen killed in car crash
Andrew Michael Frazier
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help locate wanted man
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office

Latest News

Mild with some fog and showers to ring in 2023 in southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: mild, balmy and unsettled transition to 2023
Mild with some fog and showers to ring in 2023 in southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Dec. 31, 2022
Rain and storm chances will be increasing on your New Year's Eve
First Alert Forecast: tracking rain chances ahead of the new year
Rain and storm chances will be increasing on your New Year's Eve
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Dec. 30, 2022