Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help locate wanted man

Andrew Michael Frazier
Andrew Michael Frazier(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol are asking the public to help locate 27-year-old Andrew Michael Frazier.

Frazier is wanted for felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and speeding.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Andrew Frazier is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol at 1-800-334-7411 or CrimeStoppers at 910-938-3273 (24-hour hotline) or text your tip, TIP4CSJAX, + your tip to 274637.

CrimeStoppers also pays a cash reward for successful information.

