‘Live like Dakota’: family remembers teen killed in car crash

Dakota Ledet was killed in a car crash on US-17 in Hampstead Tuesday evening.
Dakota Ledet was killed in a car crash on US-17 in Hampstead Tuesday evening.(Courtesy of Amy Edwards)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Dakota Ledet loved his truck, had dreams of moving to Hawaii, and was looking forward to becoming an uncle next week. His family describes him as a goofball.

The 18-year-old from Hampstead died in a car crash Tuesday evening along US-17 near the Gillcup Trail intersection. His fiancé was also in the car.

“He was just a bright light for everybody,” his mother Amy Edwards said.

Now, friends and family are traveling from across the country to remember Ledet. His parents and two older brothers were surrounded by more than a dozen people Friday afternoon as they shared stories and memories.

Those who loved him said they’ll always remember how he could instantly light up a room.

“For me, it’s his voice,” Edwards said of what she’ll miss most about her youngest son. “He was my mini-me. And his laugh, and that smile.”

His brothers Dominic and Dylan said they loved to ride dirt bikes and skateboards together, play pool and XBox. Dominic said his youngest brother was the type of person who would “give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.”

While his family grieves, Edwards says she knows the outpouring of love from the community shows the lasting impact he left on so many in just 18 years of life.

Now, the family has one message they want to send to the community so that no one has to endure the same pain they are going through: wear a seatbelt anytime you get in a vehicle.

They said they hope to carry on Dakota’s legacy by living life the way he would have wanted.

“Just keep spreading love and smiles on faces and live like Dakota would,” Edwards said.

The family said they plan to finish the truck Dakota was fixing up and host a celebration of life they’re calling the ‘Dakota Bash’ in the coming weeks and months.

WECT has contacted state highway patrol for more information on the crash but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

