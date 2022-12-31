Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mild, balmy and unsettled transition to 2023

Rain and storm chances will be increasing on your New Year's Eve
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final day of 2022! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness and prosperity in the new year.

Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that will bring a brief spike in rain chances leading into 2023. Shower chances include: 60% for New Year’s Eve afternoon and 60% for New Year’s Eve evening. By New Year’s Day, showers will have departed, but expect a few cloudy intervals and patchy fog, with more sunshine early next week.

From a temperature perspective mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with additional mild and balmy days for the first few days of the new year leading up to our next cold front and spike in rain chances.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new year with your WECT Weather App.

