Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.

Watkins may be driving a red 1997 Chevy van with the North Carolina plate HFR2511.

If you see her or know where she is, call 910-880-4915.

