Wrightsville Beach home decorated to inspire peace in the new year

Walt Laughlin decorates his home each year for Halloween and Christmas for neighbors to enjoy....
Walt Laughlin decorates his home each year for Halloween and Christmas for neighbors to enjoy. This year, it comes with an inspiring message.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two months ago, Walt Laughlin’s home was decked out in pumpkins and skeletons. Now, it’s been transformed to embrace a different holiday spirit.

Laughlin decorates his Wrightsville Beach home for Halloween and Christmas mostly with handmade or reused items – which he’s done for the last five or six years. But this year, he wanted to change it up for the Christmas season and include a message of inspiration for those who came to see his home.

“It’s just been a tough year all the way around and I felt like I wanted to find some goodness in our hearts and just think about that at least for Christmas,” Laughlin said.

From COVID to war and violence, Laughlin says the Christmas Spirit is something the world is in need of right now, and it inspired this year’s display. He focused on five key words -- charity, forgiveness, tolerance, diversity, and environment – and said they aren’t just meant to be acknowledged during the holidays, but instead year-round.

He labeled the display a “faith crossing” to indicate it isn’t just for Christians, either. It’s a message for people from all faiths and backgrounds.

“Christmas spirit is great during Christmas, but what if people had Christmas spirit everyday? What would that be like? And I thought, that would kind of be like world peace,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin says he hopes the display will inspire people to make a New Year’s Resolution to focus more in 2023 on those pillars of world peace – a message he hopes people can carry with them as they close the book on 2022 and head into the new year.

“Try to increase the consciousness and awareness in your own heart about these things that hopefully will lead to a better world someday,” he said. “Because it needs the help right now, I think.”

Laughlin’s home along Live Oak Drive will be decorated for people to see through New Year’s Day. He said he’s already started planning his displays for next year.

