Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge

(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.

The company owns about 12 acres of land past the bridge, but that property is not able to access the Riverwalk despite the close proximity to it.

Wilmington’s Riverwalk is the most popular attraction in the city; it goes for nearly two miles from the Isabel Holmes bridge to nearly the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. City spokesperson Dylan Lee said the concept is still in its infancy, but it’s something the city wants to pursue.

“The concept is for the Riverwalk to extend below the Isabel Holmes bridge here and connect to some properties north of here and also to spur out and get across Third Street and connect with the Northside Neighborhood up there near the Jervay Freedom Walk. So this is purely concept, but it’s a great idea so the city with the help of a property owner, north of the bridge here is pursuing a consulting contract for a feasibility study,” he said.

Connecting the Northside neighborhood with the Riverwalk would be a helpful addition for folks living on the other side of Third Street since crossing and access right now is fairly limited. The Riverwalk has been a project in the works for years, and Lee said it’s something that everyone from visitors to residents use regularly.

“The city began the Riverwalk project in the early 1980s Down in the heart of downtown and I don’t know if anybody could visualize how big of a deal it has become,” he said.

Right now, the project is in the early phases, and there’s no set timeline for when the study will be completed or if it’s even possible. But if it is, and the city decides to move forward, it will give more people a chance to explore the city without relying on cars.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being...
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

Latest News

New Hanover County GOP searching for replacement Register of Deeds
The doppler radar in Shallotte.
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a...
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
Locations across southeastern North Carolina are offering residents the opportunity to recycle...
Where to dispose of Christmas trees in southeastern North Carolina