Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.

The company owns about 12 acres of land past the bridge, but that property is not able to access the Riverwalk despite the close proximity to it.

Wilmington’s Riverwalk is the most popular attraction in the city; it goes for nearly two miles from the Isabel Holmes bridge to nearly the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. City spokesperson Dylan Lee said the concept is still in its infancy, but it’s something the city wants to pursue.

“The concept is for the Riverwalk to extend below the Isabel Holmes bridge here and connect to some properties north of here and also to spur out and get across Third Street and connect with the Northside Neighborhood up there near the Jervay Freedom Walk. So this is purely concept, but it’s a great idea so the city with the help of a property owner, north of the bridge here is pursuing a consulting contract for a feasibility study,” he said.

Connecting the Northside neighborhood with the Riverwalk would be a helpful addition for folks living on the other side of Third Street since crossing and access right now is fairly limited. The Riverwalk has been a project in the works for years, and Lee said it’s something that everyone from visitors to residents use regularly.

“The city began the Riverwalk project in the early 1980s Down in the heart of downtown and I don’t know if anybody could visualize how big of a deal it has become,” he said.

Right now, the project is in the early phases, and there’s no set timeline for when the study will be completed or if it’s even possible. But if it is, and the city decides to move forward, it will give more people a chance to explore the city without relying on cars.

