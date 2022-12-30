Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department to increase patrols in anticipation of busy holiday weekend

Downtown Wilmington
Downtown Wilmington
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Year is a time for celebrations, but law enforcement officials warn that it can also be dangerous. The Wilmington Police Department is ramping up patrols for New Year’s Eve and the holiday weekend.

Drunk driving is a top concern for Officer Biss Kistler with the traffic unit. She says the statistics are staggering.

“We’ve had, in the past five years, an average of 474 alcohol related traffic fatalities in the state,” Kistler said. “And it’s just very important to note that those are people’s families, friends, loved ones. Make sure that you don’t become one of those statistics.”

Officers say the key to safety is to put your keys away, suggesting that you plan ahead whether you will use a rideshare service, taxi, or designated driver if you plan on drinking. Kistler says even with the ability for people to find a ride from an app on their phone, drunk driving is still an issue.

“Unfortunately, it’s a continuous issue,” she said. “I don’t see an incline or a decline in the trends particularly. One thing that we have had a serious issue with, especially lately, is actually pedestrian related fatalities or serious injury. So this weekend, especially, we’re going to be out late.”

While Kistler says the downtown area is a priority, the department will have increased patrols around the city. Officers hope to crack down on drunk driving and prevent more pedestrian deaths. With that in mind, Kistler says it is important to be prepared if walking could be in your plans this weekend.

“Make sure you have some bright colors on you, have your cell phone available and have a flashlight, something like that. or if you have a flashlight on you, just so that there’s some kind of lighting that can alert people that you’re there on the sidewalk or on the roadway.”

Alcohol Law Enforcement officers will also be on duty throughout the weekend to make sure bars and restaurants are complying with state drinking laws.

